* Index down 0.25 percent at 0500 GMT

* OUE jumps after shareholder unwinds deal

* ComfortDelGro rises on defensive play, valuation

* Asia Environment surges on CEO's offer

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Singapore shares fell by midday on Wednesday, but property firm Overseas Union Enterprise outperformed the broader market after its controlling shareholder unwound a deal which may have caused confusion among investors.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.25 percent, or 6.82 poiCMDG.SInts, at 2,758.33. The total volume of shares traded by then was around 858 million shares and turnover was S$838 million.

This compares with the volume of 640.7 million shares and turnover of S$631.1 million on Tuesday.

UOB Kay Hian has lowered its 2011 year-end target for the STI to 2,980 points, versus 3,400 previously, as it believes the market is likely to take a cautious approach and accord a higher risk premium given the limited earnings visibility.

Investors were also unnerved by news that ratings agency Moody's had downgraded Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3 on Wednesday, blaming a build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession and revolving-door political leadership.

"Japan's debt downgrade will probably raise the near-term fears in the market," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian. "In Singapore, there will be a battle on both fronts -- higher inflation and slower growth."

Around 0500 GMT, rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine fell around 1.5 percent each. DBS Group lost 1.4 percent, United Overseas Bank gave up 0.7 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.3 percent.

OUE jumped as much as 9.3 percent after the unit of controlling shareholder Lippo Group, Golden Concord Asia, unwound a financing transaction involving OUE shares. The deal may have caused confusion among investors, the company said.

At around 0500 GMT, OUE shares were up 7.9 percent at S$2.31 with about 4.7 million shares traded, more than twice the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Shares of Singapore transport operator ComfortDelGro rose more than 3 percent as traders sought defensive stocks and as the counter was looking cheap.

The stock of Singapore-listed water treatment services provider Asia Environment surged 33 percent after its CEO Wang Hongchun offered to buy the company.

Shares of supermarket chain Sheng Siong , which made its debut in the Singapore market on Aug 17, extended their gains on the preception that the company has a relatively stable business. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)