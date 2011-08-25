* Index up 1.5 percent, upside likely capped at 2,780 in afternoon

* Commodity firms Noble, Olam outperform on easing economic fears

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Singapore shares marched 1.5 percent higher by midday on Thursday in line with other Asian bourses, lifted by gains in commodity firms Noble Group and Olam as strong U.S. economic data helped ease some fears of a recession.

Stocks were also lifted by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal further measures to stimulate the U.S. economy in a speech on Friday, traders said.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.48 percent, or 40.29 points, at 2,760.19. The total volume of shares traded by then was 754 million shares and turnover was S$825.3 million.

This compares with the volume of 858 million shares and turnover S$838 million on Wednesday.

"Short covering in the U.S. market was due to the possibility of signals of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve," said Liu Jinshu, an investment analyst at SIAS Research.

"The upswing we saw in Singapore today was probably due to an increase in risk appetite following the recovery in the Western markets. The STI has been lagging the S&P 500 for at least a week now."

Liu said he expects gains in the STI to be capped at 2,780.

Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tiger Airways , which is a third owned by SIA, were both halted pending announcements.

SIA shares had gained 0.86 percent at S$10.61, while Tiger Airways was 2.1 percent higher at S$0.955 before the trading halt. There was market talk that Tiger Airways could do a rights issue, an institutional broker said.

Commodity trader Noble Group's shares were 2.9 percent higher by the midday at S$1.405, lifted by hopes the U.S. economy may avoid a recession after it said new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in July.

Rival commodity firm Olam Internation also rose 3.2 percent to S$2.28.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in July, offering hope the ailing economy could dodge a second recession even though a gauge of business spending fell.

Durable goods orders jumped 4 percent, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday, as demand for autos and airplanes surged, more than erasing June's 1.3 percent drop. The rise was double economists' expectations.

Property developer Overseas Union Enterprises rose 3.9 percent to S$2.40, extending Wednesday's gains after it announced it was proposing to adopt a share purchase mandate to allow it to acquire its issued shares.

Oil and gas services firm PEC Ltd fell as much as 9 percent to a one-year low after the company reported weak quarterly earnings and CIMB Research downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

Shares of Singapore's supermarket operator Sheng Siong jumped as much as 10.6 percent on Thursday, extending gains on hopes the defensive nature of its business may shield investors in times of an economic downturn. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)