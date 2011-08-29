* Index up 1.3 percent, seen in 2,750-2,850 band this week

* Big-cap firms Noble, CapitaMalls Asia up on bargain hunting

* Ausgroup jumps after strong quarterly earnings

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Singapore shares climbed 1.3 percent by midday on Monday as comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the Federal Reserve would consider what more it could do to boost growth ignited hopes of further stimulas measures.

Some bargain hunting in blue-chip companies such as shopping mall operator CapitaMalls Asia and commodity trader Noble Group , which are trading at attractive valuations, have also helped to lift the broader index.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.33 percent, or 36.44 points, at 2,784.62. The total volume of shares traded by then was 730.8 million shares and turnover was S$618.2 million.

This compares with the volume of 679.8 million shares and turnover of S$632.1 million on Friday.

"The STI is up today as market is taking into considering the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve introducing new measures in their extended September meeting," said Ng Kian Teck, an investment analyst at SIAS Research.

Ng expects the STI to trade in 2,750-2,850 band for the rest of the week, but remains more cautious on the STI over the longer term in the face of uncertainties over the global economic growth outlook.

"In addition, the damage from Hurricane Irene is weaker than expected, which is a good sign."

Bernanke, speaking at an annual Fed conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery but said the central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to investors. .

CapitaMalls Asia was 4.6 percent higher at S$1.365, extending its gains from last week, as analysts said its shares offered upside from current levels on the back of further acquisitions and divestments of mature assets.

Shares of Noble Group rose 4.5 percent by midday at S$1.51, helped by a return in risk sentiment and on some bargain hunting after the stock had fallen about a near 2-year low.

"Some investors believe commodity traders like Noble have fallen to very attractive levels and it would make sense for them to pick up some of its shares now if you believe fears of a recession have been overblown," said a local trader.

Fellow commodity trader Olam International was also 3.1 percent higher at S$2.33 with a volume of 5.6 million shares.

Oil and gas services firm Ausgroup jumped 14.8 percent, extending its gains after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, traders said.

Ausgroup said on Thursday it had a fourth quarter net profit of A$4.4 million, from a loss of A$5.3 million in the same period a year ago, helped by a rise in revenue due to increased business from the oil and gas and liquefied natural gas sectors. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)