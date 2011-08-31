* Index up 1.7 percent, seen testing 2,875 in next few weeks

* Olam surges on strong earnings, upbeat forecast

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Singapore shares rose 1.7 percent by midday on Wednesday led by gains in commodity firm Olam International and buoyed by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would do more to stimulate the economy.

Olam surged as much as 7.7 percent after it reported quarterly earnings that were stronger than expected and raised its profit target for the medium term, traders said.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.72 percent, or 48.03 points, at 2,839.92. The total volume of shares traded by them was 1.16 billion shares and turnover was S$1.19 billion.

This compares with the volume of 730.8 million shares and turnover of S$618.2 million on Monday. The Singapore bourse was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

The STI is expected to test 2,875 in the next few weeks, DBS Vickers said.

"We're playing catch up because we were closed yesterday, and over the last few days Wall Street did pretty well and the market is a little more upbeat," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"With weak economic data coming out of the U.S., there are hopes that the Fed will introduce more stimulus, which is what the market is banking on. But the market is also setting itself up for a disappointment in the event that the stimulus doesn't measure up to people's expectations."

By the midday, Olam shares were 6.9 percent higher at S$2.49 with over 17 million shares changing hands.

Olam said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 38 percent from a year ago to S$127.4 million, helped by higher margins from its recent investments in plantations and processing.

"Its shares have fallen quite a bit, and their results did come in ahead of expectations so the market is realising that Olam, being heavily in the food-related commodities business, should be fairly resilient," said Wong.

He expects demand for basic necessities like food to remain firm even in the case of a recession.

Shares of bus and rail operator SBS Transit rose 5.1 percent to S$1.84 after it said it had won the tender to operate Singapore's fifth railway line, the Downtown Line.

Property developer and construction firm Chip Eng Seng jumped 5.6 percent to S$0.38 after it said it had been awarded a construction contract worth S$113 million to build public housing in Singapore. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)