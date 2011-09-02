* Index down 0.55 percent at 0500 GMT in light trading

* Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine fall

* Sheng Siong extends loss

* Amara jumps after CIMB initiates outperform call

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Singapore shares dipped by midday on Friday as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the closely watched U.S. August jobs data due later in the day that could give a clue on whether the Federal Reserve will take actions to boost the economy.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.55 percent, or 15.91 points, at 2,851.27. Around 634 million shares worth about S$639 million were traded by that time, less than half of trade volumes by that time on Thursday.

Investors were waiting on the sidelines before the U.S. nonfarm payroll report, the only jobs data due before the Federal Reserve holds a two-day meeting at which some market participants expect some sort of policy easing.

"Singapore equities will be affected by the global economy in terms of corporate earnings," said Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research. "Costs have not really come down but demand and order books are likely to see a slowdown."

Casino operator Genting Singapore fell 2.1 percent at S$1.615. Supermarket chain Sheng Siong extended its loss from the previous session, down around 5 percent at S$0.475.

Oil rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine retreated 3.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

"Whenever there is volatility in oil price, rig owners may hold off on the decision to go ahead with building a rig. Other concerns would be financing, whether or not banks will be more reluctant to finance these projects," said Rohan Suppiah, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities.

However, shares of Singapore hotel developer Amara Holdings outperformed the broader market, surging as much as 8.2 percent after CIMB Research initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and a target price of S$0.50.

Around 0500 GMT, Amara shares were trading at S$0.33 with 642,000 shares changing hands, around four times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Frederik Richter)