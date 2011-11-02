* Index up 0.39 percent, seen in 2,750-2,820 in afternoon

* DBS rises after strong Q3 earnings

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Singapore shares reversed its earlier losses by midday on Wednesday, outperforming other Asian bourses as strong quarterly results from lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd helped to boost banking stocks.

DBS posted better-than-expected 6 percent rise in third quarter earnings on strong loan growth that were cheered by analysts, and helped to lift shares of rivals UOB as well.

"Banks outperformed owing to strong figures from DBS, particularly loan growth," Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research said.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.39 percent, or 10.75 points, at 2,800.10. Around 803 million shares worth S$815.7 million were traded, compared with 687.2 million shares worth S$583.7 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Local traders said they expect the STI to trade in 2,750-2,820 for the rest of the session.

The STI fell in the first few hours of trading, as Greek plans to hold a referendum on the euro zone bailout package added to uncertainty and sent financial markets tumbling overnight.

"A disorderly Greece default may potentially lead to severe write-down by many European banks, rapid unwinding of positions between banks and even bank runs," Ng said.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has called an unexpected referendum on a new EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, baffling investors and adding to uncertainty in the markets.

DBS shares were 1.9 percent higher by midday at S$12.21, while rival UOB was up 1.7 percent at S$16.68.

Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , which owns warehouses in China and Japan, fell as much as 2.6 percent, on concerns that a weaker yen as a result of central bank intervention would hurt its earnings.

By midday, GLP shares were down 2 percent at S$1.69, with 3.5 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)