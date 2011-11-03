* UOB, OCBC down after worse-than-expected Q3 results

* COSCO Corp sinks; analysts say outlook bleak

* Parkson Retail Asia gains in Singapore debut

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Singapore shares fell more than 1 percent by midday on Thursday, with United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp among the worst performers after they reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.25 percent, or 35.52 points, at 2,799.23. Around 831.5 million shares worth S$649 million were traded, compared with about 803 million shares worth S$815.7 million around the same time on Wednesday.

"The STI is down today largely due to disappointing results from UOB and OCBC and investors reducing their risk exposure owing to uncertainties in Europe," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.

"Banks' interest margin is likely to stay low and we expect loan growth to slow down as lenders upped their credit quality requirements during uncertain times. Coupled with slower GDP growth, we may expect lacklustre profit growth for the industry," he added.

OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted on Thursday a 10 percent drop in quarterly profit mainly due to trading losses and marked-to-market declines in the value of assets held by its insurance arm.

UOB reported after the market close on Wednesday a 24 percent fall in net profit as trading income slumped and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings.

At 0500 GMT, UOB and OCBC shares were down 3.5 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group , which on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in net profit, slipped 0.2 percent.

Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp sunk as much as 4.9 percent after it posted a 42 percent drop in third-quarter net profit and warned of a cautious outlook for the rest of 2011.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report that COSCO's shipbuilding order book can only stretch into the first quarter of 2013 and persistently weak freight rates are pushing down newbuild prices.

At 0500 GMT, COSCO shares were down 3.9 percent at S$0.98.

Department store operator Parkson Retail Asia Ltd outperformed the broader market in its Singapore debut, with the stock surging as much as 26 percent above its initial public offering price of S$0.94.

At 0500 GMT, Parkson shares were trading at S$1.16 on a volume of 26.7 million shares.

"Parkson has a strong brand name with stable business model, which investors will prefer during current times," Ng said. "However, the current price seems a bit rich." (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)