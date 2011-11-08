* Index up 0.15 percent at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Singapore shares rose by midday on Tuesday, led by casino operator Genting Singapore on expectations of strong earnings, helping to offset lingering worries over Italy's debt crisis.

Genting Singapore advanced as much as 2.6 percent, outperforming the broader Singapore market, on expectation that the company will report higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, traders said.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.15 percent, or 4.40 points, at 2,852.64. Some 756.2 million shares worth S$578.1 million were traded, compared with 760.4 million shares worth S$701.2 million on Friday.

The Singapore market was closed for public holiday on Monday.

" So far today, we have seen a similar story to what happened in the U.S, where the risk appetite remained pretty firm over the session," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets Singapore.

"I think investors have a relatively optimistic approach that things can be resolved. We are not on the edge of the cliff at the moment where things are going to fall off. There is time for Italy to sort of go through a few political changes and come back from the brink," he added.

Italian government bond yields had soared to near 15-year highs, putting the euro zone's third-largest economy at the centre of the region's debt woes.

At 0500 GMT, Genting Singapore stock was up 0.6 percent, paring some of its earlier gains.

Aaron Fischer, an analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets, said he forecast Genting to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of S$432 million ($339.5 million) for the third quarter, up from S$347 million in the previous quarter.

"The previous quarter, they had an unlucky hold rate, so we expect the hold rate to be normal in the third quarter," he said. "Casinos have a theoretical hold rate, so sometimes they win or lose more than they should do versus the mathematics, and Genting lost a bit more than usual in the second quarter."

However, rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine fell 2.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Traders said there might have been some profit-taking after the counters closed 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent higher, respectively, on Friday .

An analyst said there may also be some concerns about order flows as the interbank lending market in Europe is under significant strain, which may affect financing for companies' investments. ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)