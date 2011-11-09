* Index 0.1 percent lower at 0500 GMT

* Wilmar falls after Q3 earnings miss forecast

* Yangzijiang rises; Q3 net profit up 40 pct

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Singapore shares were slightly down by midday on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with palm oil firm Wilmar International among the worst performing stocks after its third-quarter earnings missed expectations.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was 0.1 percent or 1.59 points lower at 2,864.93. Some 710.4 million shares worth S$638 million were traded, compared with 756.2 million shares worth S$578.1 million on Tuesday.

Investors remained cautious because of lingering concerns that the European debt crisis was far from being resolved.

The yield on Italy's benchmark 10-year bond hit a 14-year high of 6.79 percent on Tuesday, approaching levels seen in the government bonds of Portugal and Ireland when they had to seek bailouts.

Wilmar's earned a net profit of $321.05 million for the third quarter, up about 24 percent from a year earlier, but missed an average forecast of $461 million.

The company's lower-than-expected earnings were linked to a foreign exchange loss and weaker margins from its consumer product business as the rise in cost of feedstock outpaced the price increase.

The stock fell as much as 4.5 percent and at 0500 GMT was down 4.3 percent at S$5.35.

"The last few quarters have shown that despite their market share, Wilmar is still pretty much a price taker, which means that they don't have the ability to control prices," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

Wong said that in China, price caps for consumer packs and stiff competition in the crushing segment are placing pressure on the company's margins.

But he noted that Wilmar's sugar business could benefit from the rising global consumption of sugar, particularly in Asia.

Shares of Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd outperformed the broader market after the company reported a 40 percent increase in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, helped by the construction and delivery of more vessels.

At 0500 GMT, Yangzijiang shares were 2.6 percent higher at S$0.98. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)