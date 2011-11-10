* Index down 2.9 percent at 0500 GMT

* Noble shares plunge after Q3 loss, CEO's resignation

* Olam hit as poor sector outlook seen

* SingTel shares hold up though earnings missed forecast

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Singapore shares dipped on Thursday, led by commodities firm Noble Group whose stock plunged as much as 28 percent to the lowest level in more than two years after it announced a third-quarter loss and the resignation of its chief executive.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 2.9 percent, or 82.97 points, at 2,775.69. Some 941.3 million shares worth S$949.6 million were traded, compared with 710.4 million shares worth S$638 million on Wednesday.

Noble shares were down 26 percent at S$1.19 at 0500 GMT. Its peer Olam International was also hurt, down around 6.5 percent, as traders said they saw Noble's weaker-than-expected earnings as a signal of a poor sector outlook.

Investors were already jittery as the political and economic crisis in Italy spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, with borrowing costs for Europe's third biggest economy near unsustainable levels and the bloc unable to afford a bailout.

"I think it means we could go into another maelstrom. Right now, people are going to build a huge risk premium because Italy is too big to bail out," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian.

"Even if they come up with a solution, it will probably come at a high cost of a cutback in spending or significant inflationary pressures. Either way it's not going to be good for equity markets."

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) , Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, held up despite posting its sixth straight year-on-year decline in quarterly profit, hit by a smaller contribution from Indian associate Bharti Airtel .

At 0500 GMT, SingTel shares were up about 0.6 percent. The stock is often seen as a defensive play, particularly amid uncertainties in the market. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)