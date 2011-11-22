* Index slightly lower, support at 2,690 seen in afternoon

* GLP, Olam outperforms on bargain hunting

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Singapore shares were slightly lower by midday on Tuesday due to concerns over sovereign debt issues in Europe and the U.S., but losses were capped by bargain hunting in recently battered stocks, Olam International and Global Logistic Properties .

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.12 points, at 2,697.86. Around 597 million shares worth S$610.5 million were traded, compared with 570.4 million shares worth S$475.2 million that changed hands by the same time on Monday.

"The STI fell quite a bit during the last hour of trading yesterday so it has already reflected the initial fall in Europe's markets and the impact on Singapore is not that great today. There's some bargain hunting now," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

Ng expects the STI to find support at 2,690 for the rest of the session, but said he sees more downside bias for the index in the next few days due to the overall negative sentiment.

The failure on Monday of a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers to reach agreement on a plan to cut the country's deficit added to investors' worries over Europe's sovereign debt problems.

However, investors' were soothed somewhat in Asia when Standard and Poor's and Moody's said the deficit committee's failure would not trigger an immediate downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

Global Logistic Properties was 3.4 percent higher at S$1.84 with over 6.1 million shares changing hands. This was 1.5 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Commodity firm Olam International Ltd also rose as much as 3 percent on bargain hunting, spurred by hopes the firm's huge agriculture business will remain resilient in a slowing global economy. (Charmian Kok)