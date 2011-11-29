* Index down 0.16 percent, seen in 2,680-2,720 band in afternoon

* PSL tumbles 33 pct, triggering SGX query

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Singapore shares were slightly lower by midday on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors took profits and awaited details on steps the euro zone will take to leverage on its bailout fund to help troubled countries.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.16 percent, or 4.44 points, at 2,689.99. Around 462.1 million shares worth S$429.3 million had been traded, compared with 445.5 million shares worth S$405 million by the same time on Monday.

Local traders said the expect the STI to trade in a 2,680-2,720 band for the rest of the session.

"We ran ahead of the U.S. last night and reacted to the news from Europe first. The market is taking some profits today, and statements from the euro zone were broad and nothing concrete has been seen yet," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

Traders said profit-taking in the stock market on Tuesday reflected the cautious sentiment of most investors amid uncertainty regarding what steps policymakers will take in Europe.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet later on Tuesday with detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), ready for approval, paving the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from investors to its co-investment funds.

Market players were also closely watching the outcome of this week's auctions, with up to nearly 19 billion euros in new bonds expected to be issued by Belgium, Italy, Spain and France.

Singapore engineering services firm PSL Holdings Ltd plunged as much as 33 percent, triggering a regulatory query on the sharp decline. The firm said it was not aware of any reason for the drop.

UOB Kay Hian asked its clients to put up cash upfront to buy the stock if the trade is more than S$30,000, three traders told Reuters. It was unclear why the broker imposed the restriction.

UOB Kay Hian was not immediately available to comment.

IEV Holdings, which provides engineering services, rose 11 percent to S$0.35, on expectations it will benefit from the listing of its unit, CNG Vietnam, on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange.

IEV, which has a 20.5 percent stake in natural gas supplier CNG Vietnam, said that CNG Vietnam's revenue in fiscal 2010 jumped 277 percent and surged 218 percent year-on-year for the first six months of 2011.

"CNG's listing has highlighted to investors the strong growth it can offer in Vietnam, which IEV will have exposure to," said a local trader. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)