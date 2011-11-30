* Index up 0.05 percent, seen in 2,670-2,700 in afternoon

* STX OSV outperforms after news of contract win

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Singapore shares retraced its earlier gains by midday on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious over progress in resolving euro zone debt woes and news the credit ratings of major Europe and U.S. banks were cut also weighed on confidence.

However, Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings Ltd outperformed the broader market to rise by as much as 5.3 percent after it said it had secured a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($205 million) for the construction of a research vessel.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.05 percent, or 1.30 points, at 2,689.40. Around 607.6 million shares worth S$743.1 million were traded, slightly higher than the 462.1 million shares worth S$429.3 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Local traders said they expect the STI to remain sideways in a narrow 2,670-2,700 band for the rest of the session.

Euro zone officials agreed on Tuesday on two ways to leverage the firepower of their bailout fund, the 440-billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), using both an insurance scheme and a co-investment programme.

However market players remained wary due to the lack more details and felt more steps needed to be taken to address fundamental issues regarding the euro zone debt problems.

"I'm more skeptical because the devil is in the details, and the market is not very convinced either," said Andrew Chow, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian.

"Even though good news coming from the euro zone may support the markets till the year-end, looking into next year we will still be more cautious as there are no quick fixes to the euro zone problems, we would still need to see some structural changes," he added.

Furthermore, worries over rising borrowing costs for European countries also kept investors cautious.

Italy had to pay a record 7.89 percent yield for its 3-year bonds on Tuesday, above levels which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to apply for international bailouts, but drew strong demand, with the maximum 7.5 billion euros sold.

Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banking companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp, on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.

By midday, STX OSV was 4 percent higher at S$1.17 with about 12.4 million shares changing hands.

"The new order is a positive surprise," said DMG & Partners in a report, adding that it now expects STX OSV's order wins so far this year to be more than 7.4 billion Norwegian crowns, boosted by the latest contract. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)