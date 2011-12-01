* Index up 2.5 percent, upside seen capped at 2,780-2,785

* Banks, property developers outperform after China's c.bank move

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Singapore shares surged 2.5 percent by midday on Thursday to a two-week high, buoyed by gains in lenders such as United Overseas Bank (UOB) as major central banks moved to provide cheaper dollar funding and China lowered its reserve requirement ratio.

UOB rose as much as 5.2 percent while larger bank DBS Group Holdings gained 3.6 percent, as the coordinated efforts by six central banks on Wednesday temporarily eased concerns over the fallout from the euro zone crisis.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 2.5 percent, or 67.70 points, at 2,770.16. Around 886.8 million shares worth S$862.1 million were traded, compared with 607.6 million shares worth S$743.1 million that changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

However, the rebound in Singapore shares is likely to be short-lived due to Europe's still unresolved debt crisis and worries about slowing global growth, DBS Vickers said, adding that it expects the STI to see near-term resistance at 2,780-2,785.

Global markets surged after the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.

"The markets see this as a form of quantitative easing, and the implications are that we're in risk-on mode, so riskier assets, stock markets will rally," said Tey Tze Ming, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

"However, I think they're throwing caution to wind now by pumping liquidity in, all they're doing is boosting inflation. Over the next 3-6 months I expect to see inflation spike up, especially in U.S. and Europe."

Investor sentiment was also lifted by China's decision on Wednesday to cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years, signalling a policy shift as global weakness weighs on China's economy.

The move could make it easier for property developers in China to borrow or raise funds, and sent shares of real estate firms with exposure to the country surging.

CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, rose 4.4 percent to S$2.63, while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd jumped 5 percent to $4.75.

Yanlord Land were 4.9 percent higher at S$1.07 with over 11.1 million shares changing hands. Another Chinese real estate company Ying Li International surged 5.9 percent to S$0.27.

Previously oversold stocks with high betas such as Sembcorp Marine Ltd and Genting Singapore PLC also outperformed the broader index, rising 6.8 percent and 4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kim Coghill)