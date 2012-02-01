* Index down 0.4 percent, faces technical resistance

* Neptune Orient jumps on expectations of higher freight rates

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Singapore's main index struggled near a key technical level, with weak U.S. economic data spurring growth worries across Asian stock markets.

Rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd fell 1.9 percent and was among the top losers in the benchmark, while Singapore Airlines Ltd lost 1.6 percent.

The Straits Times Index (STI) has faltered after rising 9.0 percent in January, broadly in line with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan . The local index fell about 17 percent last year.

By 0545 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.4 percent, or 11.5 points, at 2,895.15. By mid-day, around 2.1 billion shares worth S$673.5 million were traded versus 1.4 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion traded by the same time on Tuesday.

"We're expecting a short-term pull back in the STI. U.S. data is starting to come in below expectations and we're more bearish as it'll be a fiscally tighter year this year," said Joshua Tan, a strategist at Phillip Securities.

Singapore's main index has been hovering near its 200-day moving average of about 2,900 since Thursday, when it breached the level for the first time since July.

Asian markets were also under pressure, with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.3 percent.

Among the day's gainers, shares of container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines jumped as much as 5 percent to a six-month high on expectations of freight increases after many rival firms raised rates.

By midday, NOL shares were 2.7 percent higher at S$1.335 with over 15.4 million shares changing hands. This was 1.7 times its average daily volume over the last five session.

Among other local gainers, shares of rubber firm GMG Global Ltd surged as much as 12 percent after Standard Chartered said its stock price underperformance relative to rubber prices was unjustified. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)