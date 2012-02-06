* Index up 1.2 percent at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore shares rose by by midday on Monday, helped by better-than-expected jobs data from the United States that pushed most Asian bourses higher.

Commodities firm Noble Group outperformed the broader market, lifted by hopes of an earnings rebound and buzz generated by a planned merger involving industry giants Glencore International and Xstrata Plc.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.2 percent, or 35.52 points, at 2,953.47. Some 1.77 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were traded, compared with 1.96 billion shares worth S$883.6 million at the same time on Friday.

"The Singapore market is up mainly due to the jobs data from the U.S. The numbers were quite strong, so people are finding some comfort and are more willing to take risk," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate dropped to nearly a three-year low of 8.3 percent, the government said.

In Singapore, shares of Noble Group surged as much as 5.4 percent. Besides the boost from Glencore, some traders also said there was also expectation that Noble will announce a new CEO soon to replace previous CEO Ricardo Leiman.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig builder, gained as much as 3.9 percent after the company said it had won a $792.5 million contract to build a drillship for Sete Brasil.

The successful execution of the drillship contract could lead to more similar orders for Sembcorp Marine in future, DMG & Partners said, adding that the contract price was around 30 percent higher than drillship prices from yards in South Korea. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)