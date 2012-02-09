* Index down 0.02 pct; China's January inflation weighs

* Property developers including CapitaLand outperform

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Singapore shares were flat by midday Thursday, as strong gains in property developers such as CapitaLand Ltd offset losses in commodity firms after China's overall inflation in January came in above expectations.

Investors were also cautious as they awaited a final deal that will allow Greece to avoid a messy debt default.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was little changed at 2,981.59 points, down 0.61 point. The index had fallen as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session.

Around 1.9 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were traded at the half-way mark, versus 1.5 billion shares worth S$905.1 million at the same time on Wednesday.

"China's higher-than-expected inflation is weighing on markets. Most are expecting China to loosen monetary policy, and this data point is a negative to that," said Joshua Tan, a strategist at Phillip Securities.

China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in January, well ahead of market expectations and breaking a five-month trend of easing price pressures as consumers ramped up spending during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday season.

But housing inflation declined in the world's most populous nation, giving property stocks a boost.

At midday, Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand was 3.5 percent higher at S$2.95, helped by an upgrade from CIMB.

Around 18.2 million CapitaLand shares changed hands -- 1.2 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Hongkong Land, which owns mainly office assets in Hong Kong, also bucked the broader trend and climbed 3.9 percent to $5.54.

Another Singapore property developer Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd (OUE) rose as much as 5 percent to a five-month high after CIMB upgraded its target price, citing a recent underperformance.

Commodity firm Olam International Ltd was 0.7 percent lower at S$2.74 while palm oil firm Golden Agri Resources fell 1.3 percent to S$0.78, as China's higher-than-expected inflation reduced expectations of a rapid easing of monetary policy.

Shares of Singapore property developer IPC Corp Ltd jumped as much as 25 percent to a record, extending gains from the previous session after tycoon Oei Hong Leong increased his stake in the company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)