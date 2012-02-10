* Index down 0.5 percent

* Olam, CapitaLand figure among losers

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore shares fell by midday, with property developer CapitaLand Ltd and commodities firm Olam International pulling back after recent gains.

By 0600 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.5 percent, or 14.70 points, at 2,966.47. Some 2.2 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were traded. But the STI was still up around 2 percent since the start of the week.

Shares of CapitaLand and Olam fell 3.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, after advancing about 11 percent and 4 percent since the start of the week.

On Thursday, Olam said it had bought Titanium Holding Company SA, which owns Nigeria's second largest biscuits and candy franchise and had a turnover of about $162 million last year.

"We view the acquisition positively because it's going to be earnings-accretive immediately and it's part of their inorganic growth strategy," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.

Shares of DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.3 percent after Southeast Asia's biggest bank reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly earnings.

Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 9.2 percent after its chairman, Joseph Yuvaraj Pillay, bought 200,000 shares in the company at S$0.73 each. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)