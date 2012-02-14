* Index down 0.04 percent

* Amtek Engineering falls after weak results

SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore shares edged lower by midday, with most Asian markets drifting down as Moody's warning to downgrade top-rated countries in Europe added to uncertainties surrounding the region's ability to resolve its debt crisis.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.04 percent, or 1.26 points, at 2,975.08. Around 1.1 billion shares worth S$706 million were traded. Market breadth was negative as 309 stocks declined and 148 fell, while 152 were steady.

"The Greek issue is still hanging in there, and there's still uncertainty and concerns about whether Greece could keep to its promises," said Justin Harper, head of research at IG Markets.

The Moody's news weighed on already weak market sentiment as investors worried about Athens' ability to pursue harsh reforms in exchange for crucial aid.

As the STI is trading near its six-month high , the index is unlikely to make a big push higher with the lack of more positive news and Greece's second bailout still unresolved, Harper said.

"Markets are entering a phase of consolidation after sharp gains last week. In light of no other positive news, the threat of Moody's downgrade has investors taking on a more cautious stance today," said a local trader.

Among corporate results, Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand Ltd reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly profit, but said it remains bullish on Singapore's housing market and China's long-term prospects. Its shares were little changed.

Precision engineering firm Amtek Engineering Ltd fell as much as 4 percent after the Singapore company reported worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Amtek Engineering said its net profit for October-December tumbled 39 percent to $8 million from a year ago, due to lower sales of its mass storage products as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by floods in Thailand.

Among gainers, Qingmei Group Holdings Ltd, which makes soles for sports shoes, surged as much as 13 percent to a five-month high after it reported record half-yearly earnings. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)