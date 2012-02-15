* Index up 0.83 pct, boosted by earnings, BOJ move

* STX OSV jumps to record high after strong earnings

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore shares climbed to a new six-month high by midday Wednesday, led by commodity firms and property developers, as strong corporate earnings and Japan's surprise move to boost its asset buying programme helped lift confidence.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) breached the key 3,000 level for the first time since Aug 5. By 0500 GMT, the index was up 0.83 percent, or 24.92 points, at 3,012.33.

Around 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were traded, compared with the 1.1 billion shares worth S$706 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd soared nearly 11 percent to a record high after it reported its fourth quarter net profit doubled.

Coal miner Sakari Resources Ltd also posted record quarterly earnings that beat expectations, sending its shares up 6 percent.

"The BOJ's move is having a spill-on effect in Singapore, it's essentially liquidity injection. With excess liquidity in the markets, investors are putting more money into equities," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

The BOJ boosted its asset-buying scheme by $130 billion on Tuesday and, in the wake of political pressure, set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signalling a more determined bid to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.

Comments from China's central bank governor on Wednesday that it will continue to invest in eurozone government debt also eased some concerns about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis, traders said.

Positive earnings from Sakari has helped to spur buying in other resource names including commodity firm Noble Group Ltd , which was 2 percent higher at midday.

Property developers such as Hongkong Land Holdings and City Developments Ltd were among the top gainers on the benchmark index, as investors increased positions in real estate stocks that have lagged their peers.

Hongkong Land was 3.6 percent at $5.74 at midday, while CitDev shares were 1.9 percent higher at S$10.97.

Both have risen about 22 percent so far this year, while Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand Ltd has gained 32 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)