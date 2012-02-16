* Index down 0.7 percent

* Creative jumps 55 pct on tech platform for tablets

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Singapore shares faced resistance near six-month highs struck in the previous session, with commodities stocks such as Olam International Ltd and Noble Group Ltd figuring among the biggest decliners.

Among standout gainers, shares of Singapore's Creative Technology Ltd surged as much as 55 percent after the company launched a new technology platform targeting the booming tablet computer market in China.

By 0600 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.7 percent, or 19.94 points, at 2,991.74 after closing at its highest in more than six months on Wednesday.

"The whole market is down and normally when people are taking risk off trade, they would sell cyclical stocks, especially those two stocks that have done well," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.

Asian stock markets fell after another delay in the Greek bailout underscored how far Europe is from resolving the debt crisis.

This week, Olam reported a 12 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by margin weakness in its industrial raw material segment.

Despite the weak global economic outlook, Singapore said it may avoid a recession after data showed the Southeast Asian economy contracted less than expected in the last quarter of 2011. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)