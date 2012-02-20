* Index up 0.4 percent by 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Singapore shares rose on Monday, buoyed by China's move to lower the reserve requirement for banks and expectation that Greece will secure a second bailout. Property firms with large exposure to China such as CapitaLand Ltd were among the biggest gainers.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.4 percent, or 11.85 points, at 3,012.44. Some 986.6 million shares worth S$627.3 million were traded, compared with 918 million shares worth S$762.8 million at the same time on Friday.

China's central bank on Saturday cut its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) -- the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves -- boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion).

CapitaLand rose 3.1 percent while its shopping mall unit CapitaMalls Asia added 4.8 percent. Yanlord Land and Ying Li International gained 5.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

"The cut in RRR signals rising expectations of an easing monetary cycle. More room for banks in China to lend could give property demand a lift," said Donald Chua, an analyst at CIMB Research.

Another stand-out was Neptune Orient Lines, whose shares rose as much as 4.8 percent to their highest since July after Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping firm, said it will cut 9 percent of its vessel capacity in the Asia-Europe trade.

"The planned capacity cut should support freight rates," said Eric Ong, an analyst at Kim Eng.

Shares of Hi-P International, a supplier of electronic parts for companies including Apple and Blackberry maker Research In Motion, were suspended from trading pending an announcement.

Before the halt, Hi-P shares had risen as much as 6.5 percent to the highest since August. DMG & Partners said in a report on Friday that the contract manufacturer could be a supplier for Apple's iPhone 5.

Last week, DBS Vickers upgraded the stock to buy from fully valued and raised its target price to S$0.95 from S$0.43, citing increased market share and an expected earnings recovery this year. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)