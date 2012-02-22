* Index down 0.4 percent, support seen at 3,000 points

* Wilmar shares plunge on concerns about declining margins

By Eveline Danubrata and Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Singapore shares fell by midday, snapping a three-day streak of gains after quarterly results from commodities firm Wilmar International Ltd fuelled concerns about declining margins.

By 1:50 p.m. (0550 GMT), the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.4 percent, or 12.38 points, at 3,012.69, after rising to their highest in eight months in the previous session.

"The lower-than-expected results of Wilmar have weighed the STI down," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research. "Right now, the 3000 level is the support and we are trying to see whether it will hold on for this week."

Wilmar shares fell as much as 9.4 percent, the biggest intra-day fall in about four months. By 0550 GMT, the stock was down 9 percent at S$5.33 on volume of 50 million shares, 6.5 times the average full-day volume traded in the past 30 days.

Shares of commodities firm Noble Group Ltd also lost 2.7 percent. Wilmar and Noble were the top two traded stocks by both value and volume in the Singapore market.

"Noble Group's share price appears to have been dragged down the same way on high volume, perhaps due to the perception that it has some businesses similar to Wilmar's," Maybank Kim Eng said in a note.

"Nevertheless, it should be noted that the group does not have exposure to palm oil, though it has a 51 percent stake in an Indonesia-based palm plantation under development," the brokerage said.

Units of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust rose 4.7 percent after reporting fourth-quarter results. DMG & Partners Securities said Hutchison's 2011 fiscal year distribution per unit of 37.70 HK cents was 11 percent ahead of its estimate, driven by good cost control and low interest rate. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)