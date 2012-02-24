* Index up 0.1 percent
* UOB shares fall on weak earnings
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Singapore shares were
largely unchanged by midday, with United Overseas Bank Ltd
weighing on the broader market after reporting
poorer-than-expected earnings.
UOB shares fell as much as 3.2 percent, the biggest
intra-day drop since November, after the bank's fourth quarter
net dropped 21 percent.
By 0507 GMT on Friday, the Straits Times Index (STI)
was up 0.1 percent, or 3.24 points, at 2971.58. Around
787.2 million shares worth S$681.4 million were traded, compared
with 1.3 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion that changed hands
by the same time on Thursday.
Asian markers were also little changed as improved market
sentiment from positive U.S. data was offset by concerns of oil
prices and the fragile euro zone economy.
"The upside [for U.S. data] is low while the downside with
Europe and China is high at the moment, so that is what is
weighing on the Singapore market," said IG Market's head analyst
Justin Harper.
"We are back to reality, the global economy has not really
moved on that much. It is moving in the right direction but it
is a very slow process," Harper said.
Among other losers, shares of COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd
fell as much as 5.3 percent to a three-week low after
the Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder reported a 44 percent
drop in full-year net profit and analysts forecast a challenging
outlook.
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)