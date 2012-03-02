* Index up 0.4 percent at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, March 2 Singapore shares rose on Friday, in line with regional markets, lifted by Southeast Asia's largest telecoms firm, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , and Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd .

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.4 percent, or 12.83 points, at 2,991.67. Some 682.5 million shares worth S$553.5 million were traded, compared with 776.8 million shares worth S$654.4 million by the same time on Thursday.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan was 0.5 percent higher.

CIMB Research said its STI target for the first half of 2012 is 3,340 points, with low valuations helping offset concerns about slow economic growth and high oil prices.

"Markets will only be threatened in the second half when fears about stretched balance sheets resurface," CIMB said.

On Friday, shares of SingTel and DBS advanced as much as around 1 percent each. SingTel said it had priced $700 million of 5.5-year notes at 2.375 percent.

OCBC Investment Research said on Friday Singapore's three telcos -- SingTel, StarHub Ltd and M1 Ltd -- have a stable outlook for 2012, buoyed by continued customer additions and increasing mobile data usage.

Two standout stocks on Friday were Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd and Midas Holdings Ltd, which supplies aluminium components for trains.

Yangzijiang shares rose as much as 3 percent after the Chinese company posted better-than-expected results, but analysts warned of a challenging outlook.

Midas stock jumped more than 5 percent after its joint venture company won a 526.9 million yuan ($84 million) commuter rail contract in China. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sugita Katyal)