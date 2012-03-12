* Index up 0.07 percent

* Ezra falls after share placement

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, March 12 Singapore shares drifted higher, but gains were limited as strong U.S. jobs data tempered expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

Most Asian markets were subdued on Monday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index easing 0.7 percent.

By 1300 local time or 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.07 percent, or 2.17 points, at 2,965.32. Out of the total stocks traded, 217 declined, 155 advanced and 161 issues were unchanged.

"The positive impact from the U.S. jobs data was slightly mitigated by expectations that there will be lesser likelihood of another round of quantitative easing," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

Data on Friday showed strong growth in U.S. nonfarm payrolls, suggesting the world's largest economy was strengthening and in less need of further monetary stimulus from the Fed, which holds its policy meeting on Tuesday.

"It is unlikely that we will see any strong rally today as the STI has displayed signs of weakening upside momentum in the previous session," OCBC Investment Research in a report, adding that the index may drift lower, with 2,900 as the immediate support.

Shares of offshore services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd fell as much as 9 percent to a five-week low after the offshore services firm confirmed it had placed 110 million new shares last week.

Ezra's shares were 7.9 percent lower at S$1.115, with over 145 million shares changing hands, making it the most actively traded stock by value on the Singapore exchange.

See Hup Seng, which supplies equipment to oil and gas firms, rose 4.7 percent to S$0.225 after the company formed a joint venture to build a S$27 million integrated chemical hub in Singapore. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)