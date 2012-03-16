* Main index down 0.1 percent at midday

* Yangzijiang up after BaML raises target price

SINGAPORE, March 16 Singapore shares were flat by midday, weighed down by telecommunications firm StarHub Ltd, as investors took some profits after the benchmark index hit its highest level this year earlier on Friday.

StarHub was the top loser on the Straits Times Index (STI) , falling 1.6 percent, as defensive plays such as telcos and utilities were less favoured as investors perceived a riskier environment.

By 12:51 p.m. (0451 GMT), the STI was down 0.1 percent, or 3.01 points, at 3,022.83. It earlier hit a high of 3,035.78 - also the highest level seen this year.

"The market has retreated because it is at highs that we haven't seen for some time. As much as the markets are bullish, investors are becoming more nimble-footed and cautious," said Liu Jinshu, an investment analyst at SIAS Research.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index was flat as U.S. labour data overnight failed to give Asian equities a boost.

Shares of Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang rose 2.6 percent to a three-week high of S$1.39 in heavy volume after Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BaML) raised its target price to S$2.12 from S$2.08, citing a potential rise in orders for large container ships.

Offshore marine companies also bucked the trend, with the FT ST Oil & Gas Index rising 0.4 percent on expectations the sector will benefit from improvements in the global economy and buoyant oil prices.

"What has changed between the end of last year and now is that the credit environment for their clients has improved a lot as fears of the credit crunch and European debt crisis ease," said Grace Ho, who manages Lion Global's S$124.5 million Singapore Balanced Fund.

Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd gained 2.3 percent to S$1.775, while rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose 0.75 percent at S$5.38. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)