SINGAPORE Dec 6 Maybank Kim Eng has
resumed coverage of Singapore's container shipping firm Neptune
Orient Lines (NOL) with a hold rating and a target
price of S$1.10.
STATEMENT:
NOL's quarterly losses, due to falling freight rates and
higher bunker fuel prices, could widen further in the off-peak
season in the fourth quarter, Maybank Kim Eng said.
It also added that softening demand in the industry and a
glut of new vessels in the pipeline is set to challenge the
shipping industry well into the first half of 2012.
"Though current stock valuation is inexpensive, we think
investors should ideally wait for more positive signs of
moderating freight rate decline before taking the plunge," the
brokerage said in a report.
At 0126 GMT, shares of NOL were 1.8 percent lower at S$1.10.
The shares have fallen about 50 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)