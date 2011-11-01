SINGAPORE Nov 1Credit Suisse lowered
Singapore-listed shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines
target price to S$1.20 from S$1.23 previously, but maintained
its neutral outlook.
STATEMENT:
Credit Suisse said Nepture's third quarter net loss of $91
million was lower than its expectation of $106 million,from a
year ago.
The brokerage cut its net profit forecast for NOL in 2012
and 2013 by 7 and 17 percent respectively to factor in weaker
freight demand.
However, Credit Suisse said that it sees the price-to-book
ratio as 80 percent below its current market price, reflecting
weak earnings propects.
Credit Suisse also said Nepture Orient Lines faces
competition from cheaper stock options in the sector.
At 0255 GMT, shares of NOL were down 2 percent at S$1.12,
and have fallen about 49 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim)