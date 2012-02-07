SINGAPORE Feb 7 OCBC Investment Research has upgraded its rating on Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd to hold from sell and raised its target price to S$1.46 from S$1.02.

By 0213 GMT, Noble shares were up 2.4 percent at S$1.475.

Noble Group named a former Goldman Sachs top Asian banker as its chief executive officer late on Monday as it seeks to ease worries over a spate of senior level departures.

STATEMENT:

Alireza has been one of the forerunners for the post and the appointment does not come as a total surprise, OCBC said. It added that most of the positives have likely been priced in Noble's share price, which has risen some 27 percent year to date.

Noble's stock price recovery could have been buoyed by the rapid improvement in market sentiment, as reassuring data from the United States and China helped to offset the debt crisis in Europe, OCBC said.

Investors also tend to buy high-beta stocks like commodity plays to maximise any market movements and there was increased liquidity in the market, OCBC said.

In line with the improved sentiment, OCBC raised its earnings estimate for Noble's 2012 fiscal year by 23 percent mainly due to higher margin assumptions. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)