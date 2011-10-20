SINGAPORE Oct 20 Shares of Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines fell as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday as analysts highlighted weak demand and depressed freight rates.

By 0209 GMT, NOL shares were down 2.7 percent at S$1.095. The broader Straits Times Index was 0.3 percent lower.

OCBC Investment Research said that this year, customers were holding back on shipments due to uncertain economic conditions.

For the whole of 2011, container shipping capacity is expected to outpace demand growth by 2 percentage points, thus depressing freight rates, it said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)