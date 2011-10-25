SINGAPORE Oct 25 DBS Vickers has downgraded
Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
to fully valued from hold and cut its target price to
S$1.05 from S$1.11.
STATEMENT:
DBS said NOL's latest set of operating data for the four
weeks to Sep 23 showed that both volumes and freight rates
declined sequentially in the period, by 2.5 percent and 2.3
percent respectively.
"This shows that NOL was unable to pass through any peak
season surcharges, as utilisation rates remained low," DBS said.
It widened its net loss estimates for NOL's third quarter to
$75 million and for 2011 to $242 million. At 0326 GMT, NOL
shares were down 0.9 percent at S$1.105. The stock has fallen
around 49 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)