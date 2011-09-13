SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Shares of Singapore's commodity trading firm Olam International rose as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by news it had signed a pre-construction services agreement for a $1.3 billion urea fertiliser plant in Gabon.

At 0241 GMT, Olam shares were 2.1 percent higher at S$2.42 with nearly 3 million shares changing hands.

"The news is bringing interest back to Olam and the development is positive for the company," said a local trader.

The joint venture between Olam, Tata Chemicals and the Gabon government has selected engineering and construction firm Technip to begin work on the urea fertiliser plant.

