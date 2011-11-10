SINGAPORE Nov 10 Shares of Singapore commodities firm Olam International fell as much as 7.6 percent on Thursday as traders said they saw the weaker-than-expected earnings of the company's peer, Noble Group, as a signal of a poor sector outlook.

At 0319 GMT, Olam shares were down 6.9 percent at S$2.44, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index , which was 2.8 percent lower.

Shares of commodities firm Noble Group plunged as much as 27 percent in early trade on Thursday to their lowest level in more than two years, following its first quarterly loss in over a decade and the surprise resignation of its chief executive.

"People associate Noble and Olam together so they are reading across from Noble's result. Their business in soft commodities is a bit similar," said a local trader. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)