SINGAPORE Nov 22 Singapore's commodity firm Olam International Ltd rose as much as 3 percent on Tuesday on bargain hunting spurred by hopes the firm's huge agriculture business will remain resilient in a slowing global economy.

At 0249 GMT, shares of Olam were 2.7 percent higher at S$2.31, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index's 0.4 percent gain. The shares had fallen to a one-month low on Monday.

"Its shares have fallen by quite a lot in the last few weeks, triggering some bargain hunting in the stock," said a local dealer.

UOB Kay Hian remains bullish on Olam's long-term prospects as demand for food commodities is expected to remain firm.

"A large proportion of Olam's business is still in food, which is seen as more resilient even in an economic downturn," said UOB Kay Hian analyst Eugene Ng. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)