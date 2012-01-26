SINGAPORE Jan 26 OCBC Investment Research has raised its target price for Singapore's commodity firm Olam International Ltd to S$2.63 from S$2.05 and kept its hold rating.

By 0117 GMT, shares of Olam were 2.3 percent higher at S$2.70, and have fallen about 13.8 percent since the start of last year.

STATEMENT:

Olam's shares have risen 24 percent since the start of the year, driven by liquidity and hopes that China will ease its monetary policy, OCBC said in a report.

Although the brokerage said outlook remains uncertain with the European debt crisis threatening to derail the world economy, Olam will be helped by firm demand for soft commodities from China, especially in essential food items.

As a result, OCBC now expects Olam's valuation to be pegged to 18 times its earnings per share for the fiscal year ending June 2012, up from 14 times. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)