SINGAPORE Jan 26 OCBC Investment Research
has raised its target price for Singapore's commodity firm Olam
International Ltd to S$2.63 from S$2.05 and kept its
hold rating.
By 0117 GMT, shares of Olam were 2.3 percent higher at
S$2.70, and have fallen about 13.8 percent since the start of
last year.
STATEMENT:
Olam's shares have risen 24 percent since the start of the
year, driven by liquidity and hopes that China will ease its
monetary policy, OCBC said in a report.
Although the brokerage said outlook remains uncertain with
the European debt crisis threatening to derail the world
economy, Olam will be helped by firm demand for soft commodities
from China, especially in essential food items.
As a result, OCBC now expects Olam's valuation to be pegged
to 18 times its earnings per share for the fiscal year ending
June 2012, up from 14 times.
