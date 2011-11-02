SINGAPORE Nov 2 OCBC Investment Research lowered Singapore's massage chair maker Osim International target price to S$1.37 from S$1.52 but maintained its buy outlook.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said it has lowered its net profit forecast for Osim in 2011 to 2012 from 7.1 percent to 2.7 percent respectively.

The brokerage said that Osim International third quarter net profit of S$13.1 million was 10.4 percent lower than its estimate.

Osim faces a risk of lower sales growth as the euro zone crisis and sluggish U.S growth weigh on consuming spending in Asia.

As such, the brokerage also lowered its earings per share outlook for 2012 to 15 times from 12.9 times.

At 0200 GMT, shares of Osim were 0.02 percent lower at SS1.18. They have fallen 28 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim)