SINGAPORE Oct 31 Shares of Singapore's Otto Marine Ltd fell as much as 7.2 percent on Monday after the offshore marine group said it expects to report a loss for its third quarter, compared with a profit for the same period a year earlier.

At 0147 GMT, Otto Marine shares were down 5.8 percent at S$0.131. The broader Straits Times Index was 0.5 percent lower.

The company said the expected loss is largely due to the volatility in foreign exchange rates of the euro against the U.S. dollar, as well as reduced revenue from its subsidiary as a result of lower vessel utilization. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)