SINGAPORE Nov 29 OCBC Investment Research has cut its target price for Singapore-listed frozen fish supplier Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd to S$0.263 from S$0.344 and kept its buy rating.

STATEMENT:

Pacific Andes' full year earnings, excluding a one-time charge for the early redemption of its sister firm China Fishery's senior notes, was still lower than expectations due to a fall in gross profit margin to 21.5 percent.

OCBC has cut its fiscal 2012 earnings forecast by 17.6 percent to HK$705 million, citing deteriorating outlook for the global economy and muted demand.

"While fish demand is fairly resilient, we expect current weak market conditions to translate into lower average selling prices later on," said OCBC in a report.

At 0152 GMT, shares of Pacific Andes were flat at S$0.205, and have fallen 43 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)