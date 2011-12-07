SINGAPORE Dec 7 CIMB Research has initiated coverage of Singapore-listed department store operator Parkson Retail Asia with an outperform rating and a target price of S$1.50.

Parkson Retail's valuations are low given it is a well-known retailer, has exposure to different countries and has a proven track record, CIMB said.

The brokerage said it expects Parkson Retail to deliver around 20 percent annual earnings growth over the next several years as it steps up store openings to about 7-8 a year and sees steady same-store sales growth.

The Vietnam and Indonesia markets will also provide the firm with higher growth opportunities from rising income and domestic consumption.

At 0134 GMT, shares of Parkson Retail were untraded. It last closed at S$1.19 on Tuesday, and have gained about 5.3 percent since it listed on Nov 3. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)