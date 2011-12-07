SINGAPORE Dec 7 CIMB Research has
initiated coverage of Singapore-listed department store operator
Parkson Retail Asia with an outperform rating and a
target price of S$1.50.
STATEMENT:
Parkson Retail's valuations are low given it is a well-known
retailer, has exposure to different countries and has a proven
track record, CIMB said.
The brokerage said it expects Parkson Retail to deliver
around 20 percent annual earnings growth over the next several
years as it steps up store openings to about 7-8 a year and sees
steady same-store sales growth.
The Vietnam and Indonesia markets will also provide the firm
with higher growth opportunities from rising income and domestic
consumption.
At 0134 GMT, shares of Parkson Retail were untraded. It last
closed at S$1.19 on Tuesday, and have gained about 5.3 percent
since it listed on Nov 3.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)