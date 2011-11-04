SINGAPORE Nov 4 Shares of Singapore-listed department store operator Parkson Retail Asia Ltd jumped as much as 9.3 percent on Friday, on hopes it will provide stable earnings in an economic slowdown.

At 0233 GMT, shares of Parkson Retail were 8.4 percent higher at S$1.225 with more than 8.2 million shares changing hands.

"Investors like the defensiveness of its business. They cater to the mid- to lower-end consumers, where spending should be relatively stable unless we see a very bad recession," said a dealer.

Parkson Retail, the Asian retail arm of Malaysia's Parkson Holdings , made its debut on the Singapore exchange on Thursday. It owns a network of 50 stores across cities in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Robert Birsel)