SINGAPORE Nov 4 Shares of Singapore-listed Perennial China Retail Trust rose as much as 5.6 percent on Friday after it said it will buy a stake in a shopping mall in China for S$455 million ($357 million).

At 0206 GMT, shares of Perennial, which owns other shopping malls in China, were 4.4 percent higher at S$0.47 with more than 3.5 million shares changing hands. This was 1.3 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Perennial said on Friday it will buy a 50 percent stake in Chengdu Longemont Mall in China. The mall has a gross floor area of 455,260 square meters and is part of the 1.7 million square meters Chengdu Longemont mixed-use development project.

"This is positive to the company. It's another asset and if all goes according to plan, it's added revenue for them," said a local dealer.

