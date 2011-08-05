SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Singapore stocks are set for a steep fall on Friday following a massive selloff in U.S. markets overnight, fuelled by fears of a spreading European debt crisis and bleak economic outlook.

Traders said palm oil planters and oil-related shares, such as rig-builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine , are likely to fall deeper than the overall market after oil prices CLc1 tumbled as much as 6 percent.

> Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years > Bonds soar as stock slide spurs grab for safety > Yen weakens as Japan intervenes; drop seen fleeting > Gold falls from record as global rout prompts calls > Oil dives on risk retreat, year's gains erased

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Thursday financial results in the 2011-12 financial year will be significantly affected by its Australian operations, which have been grounded due to safety measures, and the soaring price of jet fuel.

Tiger Airways said it swung to a net loss of S$20.6 million ($17.2 million) in the first quarter, compared to a net profit of S$1.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

- Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore conglomerate, said on Thursday its second quarter net profit rose 9 percent from a year ago, helped by higher contributions from its utilities businesses in Singapore, China, the Middle East and Africa.

-- STARHUB

- Singapore's second-largest telecom firm StarHub said on Thursday its second quarter net profit rose 34 percent, mainly because of lower cost of sales, particularly in the pay TV business.

-- KEPPEL CORP

- Rig builder Keppel Corp said it secured two contracts worth a total of S$146 million ($120.9 million) to convert a floating production storage and offloading unit as well as to build a mooring system for an existing FPSO unit.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.75 percent on Thursday to 3,107.01 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 4.31 percent to 11,383.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 4.78 percent to 1,200.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 5.08 percent to 2,556.39.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)