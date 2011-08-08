SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Singapore shares were set to fall on Monday over fears of a global economic recession grew after Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States' top-tier credit rating.

Transport operators SMRT and ComfortDelgro may be in focus after Singapore's Public Transport Council allowed a fare increase of 1 percent -- far less than the 2.8 percent sought by the two operators.

U.S. futures open down 2 pct after S&P downgrade
U.S. 10-yr government bond futures up; 30-yr falls
Euro jumps on U.S. dollar after ECB call
Gold strikes record after S&P downgrade
Oil falls $3 after U.S. credit rating downgrade

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL CORP

- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Friday it has secured a repeat order from Transocean to build a jack-up rig worth $195 million.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Singapore's Global Logistic Properties said on Sunday it had started construction of new logistic facilities with a gross floor area of around 128,000 square metres at GLP Park Beijing Capital Airport in China.

-- OCEANUS GROUP

- Singapore abalone breeder Oceanus said on Sunday it is expected to record a loss for its second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit a year earlier, largely due to losses from a fair value change of biological assets and delayed sales.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 3.61 percent on Friday to 2,994.78 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.54 percent to finish at 11,444.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged 0.06 percent lower to 1,199.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.94 percent to 2,532.41.

