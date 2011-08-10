SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Singapore shares may open higher on Wednesday following gains on Wall Street overnight after the Federal Reserve's promise to support the U.S. economy calmed investors.

Shares may also get a boost as Singapore's economy contracted a seasonally-adjusted and annualised 6.5 percent in the three months ended June, better than the 7.8 percent decline in the advance estimate, the government said on Wednesday.

Singapore banks may be in focus after DBS , Southeast Asia's biggest bank, said on Monday the impact of a U.S. credit rating downgrade on its trading and investment positions was "immaterial" and that it was adequately positioned to meet liquidity needs. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp also made a similar statement.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES

- Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it has agreed to order eight more Boeing 777-300ERs worth $2.3 billion at list prices to support its growth plans.

-- FRASER AND NEAVE

- Conglomerate Fraser and Neave said it has appointed Pascal de Petrini as the chief executive officer of its food and beverage arm. He will replace Koh Poh Tiong with effect from Oct 1.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Global Logistic Properties said it has agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in Shanghai Yupei Group, a logistic property developer in China, for $53.6 million.

-- PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES

- Frozen fish supplier Pacific Andes Resources said its third quarter net profit rose 17 percent to HK$254.8 million due to higher revenue contributions from its frozen fish supply chain management and fishing divisions.

-- HO BEE INVESTMENT

- Property developer Ho Bee said its second quarter net profit fell 55.3 percent to S$57.2 million, due partly to lower revenue recognition from its development properties.

-- EZION HOLDINGS

- Offshore marine services firm Ezion said it has secured a project worth about $55 million in Queensland, Australia to provide logistics and support for the development of liquefied natural gas facilities.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 3.7 percent on Monday to 2,884.00 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 3.98 percent at 11,239.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.74 percent to 1,172.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged 5.29 percent to 2,482.52.

