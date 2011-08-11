SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Thursday following losses in U.S. and European markets overnight on fears France may lose its top credit rating and over the health of French banks.

Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) , Southeast Asia's biggest telecom firm, may be in focus after it reported a surprise 2.9 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by the poor performance of Indian associate Bharti.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1120.76 -4.42% -51.770 USD/JPY 76.81 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1739 -- 0.079 SPOT GOLD 1805.09 0.59% 10.590 US CRUDE CLc1 81.29 -1.93% -1.600 DOW JONES 10719.94 -4.62% -519.83 ASIA ADRS 119.74 -4.09% -5.11 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Banks drag Wall Street lower, fear returns > US bonds gain on French bank safety fears > Euro falters on French bank woes, more losses seen > Spot gold soars to fresh record high > Oil up 4 pct as falling US stockpiles trump economy

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

- Singapore Telecommunications said on Wednesday it served 416 million mobile customers across 25 countries as of June 30, 2011, a 18.7 percent increase from a year ago.

-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUIDLING

- Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said its second quarter net profit rose 20 percent to 963.9 million yuan from 800.5 million yuan a year ago, helped by higher interest income generated from held-to-maturity investments and its micro financing business.

-- YANLORD LAND

- Property developer Yanlord Land said its second quarter net profit plunged 92 percent to 40.8 million yuan from 497.2 million yuan a year ago, hurt by a drop in property sales and lower average selling price per square metre.

-- TIGER AIRWAYS

- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 358,000 passengers in July, 32 percent lower than a year ago due to the suspension of its Australian operations. Its load factor for last month was 86 percent, compared with 89 percent in July 2010.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Global Logistic Properties said it has signed two agreements with Alibaba's online retailer Taobao Mall to lease about 75,000 square metres of logistic space in Shanghai and Guangzhou, China.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index tumbled 2.18 percent on Wednesday to 2,821.09 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 4.62 percent at 10,719.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 4.42 percent to 1,120.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.09 percent to 2,381.05.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)