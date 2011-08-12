SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Friday after Wall Street rallied overnight, boosted by a slight dip in weekly U.S. jobless claims, and on news that European regulators will ban short-selling in four countries' financial stocks.

Wilmar International , the world's largest listed palm oil firm, may be in focus after reporting a 14 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, largely in line with forecasts, on the back of strong margins from the palm and laurics business.

Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group may also be in the spotlight after announcing its second quarter net profit rose 63 percent from a year ago, helped by volume growth and higher commodity prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2345 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.64 4.63% 51.880 USD/JPY 76.89 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3328 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1751.89 -0.79% -14.010 US CRUDE CLc1 85.45 -0.31% -0.230 DOW JONES 11143.31 3.95% 423.37 ASIA ADRS 124.50 3.98% 4.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St roars back but selling may return > U.S. Treasury bonds plummet after dismal auction > Euro, dollar soar vs Swiss on talk of currency peg > Gold recoils from record on stock bounce, margin hike > Oil rises second day, U.S. jobs data lifts

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS

- City Developments, Southeast Asia's second-largest property developer, announced a 17 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Friday, helped by contributions from its hotel operations and rental properties.

-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES

- Singapore palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources said on Thursday its second quarter net profit surged 172 percent to $179.9 million from a year ago, lifted by higher crude palm oil prices and sales volumes.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange raised the margin requirements on its major derivative contracts linked to equity indices on Thursday following sharp falls in stock markets across the globe.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit fell 80 percent year-on-year to $97.3 million. However, a net fair value gain of $26 million was recognised during the three months ended June 2011, compared with $441.8 million during the corresponding period a year ago.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.88 percent on Thursday to 2,796.22 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 3.95 percent to finish at 11,143.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 4.63 percent to 1,172.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 4.69 percent to 2,492.68.

