SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Singapore stocks are set to open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied for a third straight session overnight, boosted by Google's $12.5 billion offer to buy mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility.

Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm United Envirotech may be in focus after announcing it had won a contract worth 220 million yuan ($34.4 million) to develop a wastewater treatment plant in China's Dafeng City in Jiangsu Province.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.49 2.18% 25.680 USD/JPY 76.8 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3079 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1766.24 0.07% 1.240 US CRUDE CLc1 87.38 -0.57% -0.500 DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88 ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30% 2.86 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Google deal boosts U.S. shares for third day > U.S. bonds lose ground as stocks lure investors > Swiss franc falls while euro gains before key meeting > Gold up 1 pct on dollar drop; funds, euro meet eyed > Oil up almost $2 as euro optimism lifts markets

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- EZRA HOLDINGS

- Singapore oil services firm Ezra said on Tuesday it had won a contract from Chevron Thailand for offshore installation services in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract is estimated to increase the order book of Ezra's offshore construction division to more than $600 million, the company said.

-- SWIBER HOLDINGS

- Singapore's Swiber said on Monday it had been awarded an offshore installation contract worth around $30 million by an oil major from South Asia. As a result, the group's order book has grown to $752 million, Swiber said.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange said on Monday that a limited number of its derivatives and securities members were hit by a connection problem to the market.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.84 percent on Monday to 2,874.40 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.90 percent to finish at 11,482.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 2.18 percent to 1,204.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.88 percent higher at 2,555.20.

($1 = 6.390 Chinese Yuan)