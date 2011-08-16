SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Singapore stocks are set to
open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied for a third
straight session overnight, boosted by Google's $12.5 billion
offer to buy mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility.
Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm United
Envirotech may be in focus after announcing it had won
a contract worth 220 million yuan ($34.4 million) to develop a
wastewater treatment plant in China's Dafeng City in Jiangsu
Province.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1204.49 2.18% 25.680
USD/JPY 76.8 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3079 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1766.24 0.07% 1.240
US CRUDE CLc1 87.38 -0.57% -0.500
DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88
ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30% 2.86
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Google deal boosts U.S. shares for third day
> U.S. bonds lose ground as stocks lure investors
> Swiss franc falls while euro gains before key meeting
> Gold up 1 pct on dollar drop; funds, euro meet eyed
> Oil up almost $2 as euro optimism lifts markets
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- EZRA HOLDINGS
- Singapore oil services firm Ezra said on Tuesday
it had won a contract from Chevron Thailand for offshore
installation services in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract is
estimated to increase the order book of Ezra's offshore
construction division to more than $600 million, the company
said.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS
- Singapore's Swiber said on Monday it had been awarded an
offshore installation contract worth around $30 million by an
oil major from South Asia. As a result, the group's order book
has grown to $752 million, Swiber said.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange said on Monday that a limited number of
its derivatives and securities members were hit by a connection
problem to the market.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.84 percent on Monday to 2,874.40 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.90
percent to finish at 11,482.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 2.18 percent to 1,204.49. The Nasdaq Composite
Index was 1.88 percent higher at 2,555.20.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
(Local currency) LME price overview
($1 = 6.390 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)