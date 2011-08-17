SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street overnight after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes.

Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand may be in focus after it said it has bought a residential site in Hangzhou, China, for about S$213 million. The company plans to build about 700 units of mid to high-end homes on the site, with the launch of the first phase expected in 2013.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.76 -0.97% -11.730 USD/JPY 76.74 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2249 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1785.32 -0.05% -0.930 US CRUDE CLc1 87.15 0.58% 0.500 DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67% -76.97 ASIA ADRS 125.01 -1.55% -1.97 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St > Bonds up as French-German meeting fails to calm > Euro falls as French-German proposal fails to sway > Gold up 1 pct on euro comments, weak German growth > Oil falls as euro zone worries remain

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SHENG SIONG

- Supermarket operator Sheng Siong makes its debut on the Singapore market on Wednesday. It sold 351.5 million shares at S$0.33 each, raising about S$116 million in gross proceeds, part of which would be used to expand its grocery retailing operations in Singapore and overseas.

-- INFINIO GROUP

- Infinio Group said it has appointed Hong Seong Soo Richard as its acting chief executive officer, after Jeffrey Soong resigned as the CEO with effect from Aug 16. [ID:nSNZ9sLvy ]

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.45 percent on Tuesday to 2,832.73 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.67 percent at 11,405.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.97 percent to 1,192.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.24 percent to 2,523.45.

