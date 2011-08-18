SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Singapore stocks are set to open lower on Thursday as weakness in the outlook for major U.S. technology companies fanned worries about global economic growth and added to concerns that the city-state could sink into a technical recession following weak exports data.

Singapore's CapitaLand , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may be in focus after announcing it had acquired an additional 50 percent interest in an office building in Shanghai, China, for 298 million yuan ($46.7 million).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1193.89 0.09% 1.130 USD/JPY 76.55 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1669 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1787.69 -0.03% -0.460 US CRUDE CLc1 87.4 -0.21% -0.180 DOW JONES 11410.21 0.04% 4.28 ASIA ADRS 125.60 0.47% 0.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- > U.S. tech shares fall on weakness, NetApp down late > U.S. yield curve flattens as higher returns sought > Swiss franc up as SNB plan gets disappointed reaction > Gold rises for third day, inflation data underpins > Oil up on U.S. gasoline draw, equities weigh

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP

- Singapore's second-largest lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, said on Wednesday it has set up a $5 billion commercial-paper programme that will let it offer notes in the United States.

-- NOBLE GROUP

- Singapore-listed Noble Group announced the establishment of $3 billion medium-term note programme and has appointed J.P. Morgan as the arranger for the programme.

-- ASL MARINE

- Singapore's ASL Marine said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 19 percent from a year earlier to S$5.8 million, hurt partly by a decline in gross margin for shipbuilding and lower other operating income in the absence of gain in disposal of vessels.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.15 percent on Wednesday to 2,828.53 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.04 percent higher to finish at 11,410.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.09 percent to 1,193.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.47 percent to 2,511.48.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)